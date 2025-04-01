Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.880–0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.7 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 17.2 %

WOLF stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

