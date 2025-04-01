CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,133 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $812,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $73,069,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 913.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $529.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

