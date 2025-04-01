Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $97.74 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,151,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $97,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Relx by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

