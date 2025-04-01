463 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 9.5 %

ITB opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.63. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

