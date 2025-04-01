CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 116,362 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116,362 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 40,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Antero Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 675,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 188,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.