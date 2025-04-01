Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

