RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $1,945,347.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

