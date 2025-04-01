NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $63,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

