Allstate Corp Invests $757,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

