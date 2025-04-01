Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $57,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,774. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.