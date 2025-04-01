Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $67.78 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 88,072 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $67,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,446 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,936 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 197,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

