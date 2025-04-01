Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 137.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

BATL stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Battalion Oil has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.08.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

