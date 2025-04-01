Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 137.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.
Battalion Oil Stock Up 0.8 %
BATL stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Battalion Oil has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.08.
About Battalion Oil
