pumpBTC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $476.42 Million (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for about $82,339.19 or 0.97686593 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. pumpBTC has a market cap of $476.42 million and $69,033.29 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,961.04 or 0.99816719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,654.37 or 0.98263283 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,786 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,786.07654791. The last known price of pumpBTC is 82,010.53842646 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $199.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

