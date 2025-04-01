PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded flat against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $1,209.25 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

