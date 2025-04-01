Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE SOLV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

