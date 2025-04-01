Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,651,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $264.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

