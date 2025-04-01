Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Shares of BLDR opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

