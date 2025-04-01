DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 957 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $131.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

