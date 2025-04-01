UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 60 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,867.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,732.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.