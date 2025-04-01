Knott David M Jr Sells 2,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Knott David M Jr reduced its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

