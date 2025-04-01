Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 9,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

