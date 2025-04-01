Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 331,994 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 1.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.