Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 331,994 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 1.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
