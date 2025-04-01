Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Shares Sold by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr lessened its stake in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Panagram AAA CLO ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,509,000.

Get Panagram AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CLOX stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Panagram AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Panagram AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.