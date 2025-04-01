Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 1.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

BAP stock opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

