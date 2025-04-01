Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 30,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

