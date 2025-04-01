Diametric Capital LP Sells 8,846 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Diametric Capital LP cut its position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,038,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Viking by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Viking by 1,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,278,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viking by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth $37,332,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Price Performance

VIK stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 153.00. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.