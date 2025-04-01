Diametric Capital LP Purchases 39 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

