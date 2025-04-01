Diametric Capital LP Makes New $673,000 Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

