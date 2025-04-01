Diametric Capital LP Has $941,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United States Steel by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 646.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 438,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

