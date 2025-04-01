Diametric Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Delcath Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $425.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

