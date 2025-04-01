Trexquant Investment LP Has $19.82 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.