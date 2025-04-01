256,640 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,738,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

