Trexquant Investment LP Has $25.47 Million Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.10 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAVA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,854.56. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

