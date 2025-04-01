Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after buying an additional 207,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.