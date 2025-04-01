Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 15,343 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up approximately 3.6% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

