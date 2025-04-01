Front Row Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

