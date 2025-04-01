Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $74.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

