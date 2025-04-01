California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $73,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

