Allianz SE Takes $29,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

