Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 4,882 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

