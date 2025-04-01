Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 55,578 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 854.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 244,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 861,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBI opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

