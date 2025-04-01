Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust makes up about 1.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 27,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $501,390.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,907.81. This represents a 16.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.2231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

