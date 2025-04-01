21,025 Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,070. The trade was a 30.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

FMNB opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $490.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

