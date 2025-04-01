National Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 358,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,329,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,604,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

