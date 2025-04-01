SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.