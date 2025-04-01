Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 497 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

