170,750 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Purchased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 170,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in NextDecade by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.18.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.