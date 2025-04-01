Cannell & Spears LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.8 %

URBN opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.