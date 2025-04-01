156,746 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 156,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.