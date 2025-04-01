O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 398,177 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 447.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.